John E. Kath, 74 of Milton died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. A private celebration of John’s life will be held at a future date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, will be assisting the family with arrangements.
