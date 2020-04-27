If you live in Milton, you probably know the place to go for masks is Dave’s Ace, 430 S. John Paul Road. You also know when you hear Dave’s Ace has masks in stock, you better get there quick because they sell out.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 3 recommended wearing cloth face coverings (masks) in public settings. The next morning Dave’s sold about 500 of them. On April 15 another shipment arrived. Within 24 hours, that shipment of about 300 was sold. On April 22 a shipment of several hundred arrived and sold the next day. On Monday, Dave’s Ace owner Dave Warren said more were on the way.
How has Warren been able to get so many adjustable antimicrobial masks when they are in high demand?
He has a connection.
Warren and Rick Rademacher graduated from Milton High School in 1979.
“He’s committed to keeping us in stock,” said Warren of Rademacher.
How did a Milton grad end up with a factory making masks in Mexico?
Rademacher, who said he has been unbelievable busy, even turning away orders, took the time to share with the Milton Courier his story via Facebook Messages.
He doesn’t consider himself a writer, but he’s been told more than once he could write a book. He’s seen his share of violence, even stepped on an ear and found bullet holes in the walls of his factory. He’s been shot at, but not hit, and robbed. He knows Mexico can be dangerous and he knows most of the police officers, whom he supplies with masks. But Rademacher didn’t start out with masks or in Mexico.
After graduating from Milton High School he worked at JCPenney selling men’s suits, then Streetwise, both in the Janesville mall.
After Streetwise closed, Rademacher in 1985 moved to Arizona. At the JCPenney in Mesa he was one of the top suit salesmen in the country.
He designed his own clothing line, Zeek Sportswear. (Zeek is a nickname given to him by a friend.)
“I had a line of baggy, one-size Velcro pants,” he said. “It took off like crazy. When that trend died down, I decided to come up with a line of camo.”
He had a booth at Shot Show in Las Vegas about 28 years ago.
“A few of the Cabela’s buyers came by and liked what they saw,” he said. “They later had me meet with them in their corporate offices in Sidney, Nebraska. It couldn’t have been a better match.”
At a factory in Arizona he designed and made clothing for Cabela’s became their top headwear designer.
About 15 years ago he decided to open a factory in Mexico and made headwear, leafy suits, vests and all sorts of Cabela’s brand clothing.
Then Bass Pro Shops in 2017 acquired Cabela’s.
Bass Pro went with their own factories, he said.
“I went from doing almost $3 million a year to nothing and was stuck with over $300,000 worth of fabrics and inventory. I obviously was devastated.”
But he didn’t give up. Instead he decided to do his own line of headwear and bring back the Zeek Brand as Zeek Outfitter. On Amazon he has sold beanies, trapper hats, headbands, balaclavas and gaiters, which are kind of like scarves, and done “extremely well.”
As the coronavirus began to spread, Rademacher decided to turn the factory into a mask factory.
The decision turned out to be a good one.
“We are now shipping 10,000 to 15,000 masks per week,” he said.
In addition, to being sold at Dave’s Ace, they are available at EB79.com, wholesalehats.com and soon Walmart.com and Amazon. Rademacher also is setting up his own website (Zeekoutfitter.com).
“The masks right now are really taking off,” he said.
Work has been non-stop and stressful. When he sees the stresses that so many others are facing, he said he will take the stress he has now any day.
“We currently are the only factory open in this city,” he said, adding they are supplying masks to many people in Mexico also. “The virus is just starting here. I am very concerned how fast it will spread.”
He sees six to 12 people crammed in the back of pickup trucks. For many, he said that is the only way they can get to the fields to work.
“Chile planting has just started and I don’t see any social distancing,” he said.
He worries, he worries also about his family in the Milton area, his mom and his sisters. He said they worry about him more.
“They always worry about me being in Mexico,” he said, adding “even though the violence down here right now isn’t bad.”
He knows he can always come home to Wisconsn, but his focus remains on his work and helping others.
He said, “It’s unfortunate this current situation (COVID-19) has happened but I’m glad I could help.”
