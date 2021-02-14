A virtual job fair is set for Friday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m.-noon. Job-seekers can meet virtually with multiple local businesses in a variety of industries. Participants can visit employer online booths, explore job openings, submit their résumé, and talk with employers about available job opportunities. Job-seekers can also visit a link to create their own Premiere Virtual profile and view participating employers.
To register and create a personal profile, participants can: click on the register button, provide contact information, upload your Job Center of Wisconsin or personal résumé, and click Create Account to complete your registration. Internet Explorer does not work with this platform, however, all other browsers will. Go to JobCenterofWisconsin.com to register, or to access the virtual event, go to https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4669-rock-county-virtual-hiring-event. Those interested may need to login to the event using the Chrome or Edge browser. Those interested are urged to register prior to the event to help avoid any last-minute technical issues.
Individuals having questions can email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.
