While paging through a magazine earlier this month, I came across an interesting recipe. As I looked at the picture of the finished dessert, it occurred to me that some of my grandkids might have fun making it.
The recipe is entitled, “Pumpkin Pie Pops,” which is basically eating pumpkin pie on a stick. (That’s a Popsicle stick, not a stick from a dead tree in our backyard.)
The ingredients include canned pumpkin puree, eggs, honey, salt, milk, and pumpkin pie spice.
I drove to a nearby grocery store and bought a can of pumpkin puree. That sounds classier than saying I bought a can of ‘pumpkin flesh’ that has been mashed, cooked, and drained.
By the way, canned pumpkin pie filling has less water in it than pumpkin puree. It also has “many other additives,” including salt.
I then walked farther down the aisle to buy a small container of pumpkin pie spice. When I spotted in on the store shelf, I almost fainted.
Holy cow! That very small, tiny, petite, diminutive, cardboard container was priced at over six bucks! Right then and there, I decided to make my own pumpkin pie spice.
Once home, I opened a kitchen cupboard and pulled out small containers of ground cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. (I didn’t have any allspice.)
After dumping the can of puree and the spices into a pan, I heated it on our stove. After cooling that mixture, I whisked in salt, honey, and one egg. While that rested in the fridge, I rolled out two, store-bought, refrigerated pie crusts.
Meanwhile, three of my granddaughters arrived. They cut out pumpkin shapes using a round, metal circle and a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter. On half of the circles, they carved pumpkin ‘faces,’ removing small pieces of pastry in the process.
Before using the puree, I taste-tested it. Ugh! It tasted horrid. In hindsight, I think I put too much ground ginger in it. I ended up throwing it out, driving back to the store, buying another can of puree, and reluctantly shelling out over six dollars for the pumpkin pie spice.
By the time I finished the second batch of pumpkin filling, it was time for my granddaughters to head home. I ended up making a few pumpkin pops by myself.
I dropped a few dollops of pumpkin onto a pastry circle, put a Popsicle stick in the middle of the mixture, placed a ‘carved face’ on top of that, and then sealed the edges of the pops with a fork.
I then brushed the top of each of them with a mixture of egg and water and baked them at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. They ended up a beautiful golden brown.
A few days later, I showed up at my granddaughters’ house with all the supplies, and they finally finished making the dessert.
That entire baking experience produced some marvelous memories for them, and they had fun doing it. It produced some marvelous memories for me, also, and I, too, had fun doing it.
Well, sort of.
