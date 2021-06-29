It is race day for Magnolia; she is nervous, yet excited. She wants to prove to herself she can cross the finish line.
“Magnolia’s Mile,” a children’s book written by Milton resident Jennifer Johns, takes readers on a one-mile journey of determination and the discovery of what it feels like to accomplish a goal.
The book will be for sale July 4 at Milton High School during the Milton Optimist 2021 Independence Day run/walk and a portion of book sales will benefit the local Optimist Club.
The 24-page book, self-published through Halo Publishing International in spring, is geared toward ages 5-10.
Johns, who has a passion for running and reading, said she has wanted to write a children’s story for several years.
An avid runner for 30 years, she travels throughout the Midwest to local fun runs. She has coached cross country and track at middle and high schools for 10 years. Having completed numerous triathlons, a love for competition races through her veins. She, along with her husband and two children are passionate about exercise. When she is not running, Johns works as the director of community development for Mercyhealth and serves on the Milton School Board.