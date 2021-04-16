More than 110,000 Wisconsin residents are living with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. That number is expected to double by 2040. As of today, there is no cure, however, there are strategies and treatments that enable people to maintain a high quality of life throughout the course of the disease. To that end, the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) works diligently to improve the lives of individuals and families who experience dementia.
Local Dementia Outreach Specialist, Teena Monk-Gerber is offering free online community education on brain health, and family education on caring for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 4
CREATIVE ENGAGEMENT
Learn how creativity and imagination are beneficial tools to care for those with dementia.
1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11
UNDERSTANDING AND RESPONDING TO BEHAVIOR CHANGES
Understand reasons why behavior changes occur for those with dementia and get problem-solving tips to help prevent and cope with them.
10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 25
COMMUNICATION AND EMOTIONS IN LATE STAGE DEMENTIA
Learn how to communicate in the late stage of dementia and better understand emotions.
10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8
BOOST YOUR BRAIN HEALTH
Learn about how your brain works and get the latest tips on improving brain health. This program features brain basics as well a scientifically rooted nutritional and lifestyle advice.
10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22
WE ALL FORGET: WHAT IS NORMAL AGING, AND WHEN SHOULD I BE CONCERNED?
Learn what is normal for our brains as we age, how our memories work, and what we can do if we are concerned for ourselves or others.
Register with Monk-Gerber at least one week prior to the online program by phone at 608-843-3544 or email her at teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org.
