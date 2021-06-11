The Milton softball team held on to its 4-0 lead, earning a 4-3 victory against rival Stoughton in a Badger South Conference game Thursday, June 10, in Milton.
The Red Hawks scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and added single runs in the second and third.
Stoughton got on the board with two runs in the fifth and added one more in the top of the sixth to make it 4-3. Milton shutout Stoughton in the final inning to hold on to its lead.
Erika Reif pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and two earned runs. She also struck out seven batters.
Grace Schnell collected two hits and drove in one run. Leadoff hitter Kelly Hanauska collected a hit, run and RBI in the victory.