The City of Milton Common Council held a public hearing June 2 giving property owners along Elizabeth Street an opportunity to voice concerns and ask questions about a street resurfacing project scheduled to begin later this month.
Members of the public did not come forward to address council during the public hearing. After the public hearing closed, council approved a resolution to allow half of the cost of curb and gutter replacements associated with the project to be assessed to affected homeowners.
A total cost of the resurfacing project is $78,855. Total cost of curb and gutter replacement is $19,026. Half, or $9,513, will be assessed to homeowners. Individual assessments for the 20 homeowners affected run between $903 and $210. The full project is anticipated to complete in mid-July, City Engineer Mark Langer said.
