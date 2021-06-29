The float to beat in Milton’s Fourth of July parade for the past several years has been Rockie’s Hometown Pizza and Subs.
Four parade trophies are lined up on the counter by the restaurant cash register. According to restaurant owner Rockie Thipphayoth, a fifth trophy is in the possession of her brother and float designer/builder Jeremy Webb.
This year trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place and people’s choice. (Vote for people’s choice by 3 p.m. Sunday by texting 262-473-9585 or emailing derek.henze@edwardjones.com.)
But don’t vote for Rockie’s. The business doesn’t have a float this year.
Rockie has a lot going on. She’s celebrating five years in business Thursday with $5.99 medium pizzas (limit three) and the building (restaurant and upper two-bedroom apartment) and business is listed for sale.
The Milton Courier interviewed Rockie, seated in a red and white booth, to talk about her plans going forward and her hope for the pizzeria.
In May 2016, Rockie and her husband, T Thipphayoth, purchased the building, which has a long history of being a pizzeria. No stranger to pizza or the restaurant business, she dreamed of having her own business. With the “unbelievable” help of family and friends, and the community, that dream came true.
“It was hard in the beginning,” she acknowledged.
But she and those who supported her didn’t give up and worked to make Rockie’s better.
Recipes were fine-tuned during the first month of business. The community was hungry to again have a pizzeria with hand-tossed dough at 301 Parkview Drive. “It was so busy that we ran out of a lot of product,” she said. Ingredients had to be substituted and became part of the recipe trial and error process.
While Rockie might look at what she’s done in the past five years as “We ran our business,” there was more to it.
Rockie’s occupied a building important to Milton’s history and gave people an opportunity to have a first-time job. Rockie said she realized the business was about more than pizza and always remembered the home in “hometown.”
“It’s not just a town for me, it’s my home,” she said. “And you care about people that live in your home and doing a good job.”
She said she hopes she instilled that in her employees and that they take pride in their work.
Rockie’s pizza has been served at city hall, in Milton schools and at various community events.
“I’m not a ‘no’ person,” she said. “I’m a ‘yes’ person, we try to do as much as we can.”
Staying open in 2020 was an amazing experience, she said.
“Customers were understanding and nice,” she said. “They appreciated us. They understood things could go wrong. They were just so nice. They would tell my delivery drivers, ‘thank you for your service.’”
She’s proud that they were recognized for playing an important role in the community and she’s enjoyed seeing kids, including two boys of her own, grow into young adults.
Now, after five years, Rockie is looking for a new adventure. Her kids are on their own.
“It’s time to explore other areas of life,” she said. “In this business, I’ve lost a lot and I’ve gained a lot. It’s time to just focus on my family, myself and enjoy life. I loved it here. It was an amazing five years. It really was and I enjoyed it.”
After working long hours, sometimes 15 hours a day, she looks forward to a 40-hour work week and a new adventure in Florida, hopefully by December. And, she said, “No, I’m not opening a new restaurant.”
While she’s leaving Milton, she hopes her pizza stays and the small tight knit community of Milton stays small and supports its small businesses.
“I hope to come back to an even better restaurant than this one,” she said.
And, someone else can have a chance at winning a parade trophy.