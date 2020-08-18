The City of Milton Common Council adopted an amendment revising the city’s parking ordinance with regard to semis. A first reading of revised language was approved July 21. Final revisions were adopted Aug. 4 after council approved a second reading. A third reading of the amendment was waived.
During the July 21 meeting, in a memo to council, Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt outlined a proposed amendment, changing language within the ordinance from “trucks 12,000 pounds or more gross weight” to “commercial motor vehicles 12,000 pounds or more gross weight,” noting that the change was being recommended to better define vehicles that might not be considered “trucks,” but would be met with the same parking restrictions as trucks. As examples, he said, such vehicles might be cement mixers, large cargo vans, and cranes. Language also exempts personal vehicles such as large diesel pickup trucks that may be close to 12,000 pounds, but aren’t intended to be restricted by the ordinance, Marquardt wrote.
In a July 15 memo to council, Marquardt noted: “Since the ordinance revisions made in October 2019, semi parking on Commerce Way has been occurring with few issues.”
In the July 15 memo, Marquardt cited additional language changes to include semi “tractors” within the ordinance, Marquardt wrote that the purpose of the changes is to clarify: “that truck tractors and all trucks 12,000 pounds or more gross weight are prohibited from long-term parking on city streets and public spaces.”
Language further clarifies, he wrote: “that tractor semitrailers and trucks 12,000 pounds or more gross weight may also park overnight on Commerce Way subject to the restrictions provided for such parking.”
Discussion restricting semi parking within the city began last summer. Council passed a first reading, amending the city’s parking ordinance, disallowing semis to park on city streets in August of 2019.
Last September, council passed a second reading, including language allowing semi cabs to park in front of an operator’s home for up to 48 hours over a seven-day period, applying restrictions similar to those for recreational vehicles.
An alternative to allow semis to park in Crossroads Business Park along Commerce Way was also discussed.
Language allowing semis to park on Commerce Way passed last October.
