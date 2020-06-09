The City of Milton Common Council approved June 2 the first reading of an amended ordinance allowing potential mini storage unit developers to include fewer parking stalls in their proposals.
While language approved in the first reading amended the city’s ordinance to allow one parking stall per 10 mini storage units, City Administrator Al Hulick said the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, during a meeting held last month, approved a variance for KT Enterprises, allowing a decrease in parking requirements within the company’s mini storage unit proposal of one stall per 20 units.
The city’s current code requires one parking stall for each unit.
KT Enterprises and 24 Hour Home Comfort Services, Inc., are both located at 310 Sunnyside Drive. KT Enterprises submitted a site plan to build mini storage units at that location.
24 Hour Home Comfort Services, Inc., a heating and air conditioning company, is operated by Ken and Tom Paulik.
On June 2, prior to the council meeting, the city’s Plan Commission approved a site plan submitted by J&B Storage. The company plans to build mini warehouses on a vacant lot on the south side of Arthur Drive, across the street from American Awards and Promotions, a memo to the Plan Commission from the city’s Public Works Director Howard Robinson stated.
In a follow-up email, Hulick said B&J was granted a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow a warehouse to be built in a B2 zoned district.
“Their site plan was approved, but their CUP won’t be reviewed until July 7th,” he wrote.
In a separate action, after holding its own public hearing about the proposed amendment to the parking ordinance, the Plan Commission recommended that the city change the amended language to allow a ratio of one parking stall per 20 mini storage units, Hulick said.
In a memo to the Plan Commission included in the council packet, Hulick noted that past interest expressed by developers looking to build mini storage units within the city had been withdrawn or stalled because the city’s off-street parking requirements were “not in line with current development practices.”
Hulick wrote that after talking with developers and researching common development practices within other communities, the city administration agreed that the city’s requirements were not in alignment.
After learning that both the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Plan Commission were recommending the city change its code to allow one stall per 20 units, council approved the first reading of the amendment as provided, stipulating one stall per 10 units, and asked that a language adjustment of one stall per 20 units be put in place before the amendment returned for a second reading. Hulick said a second reading of the amendment would likely come before council in July.
Attorney Vern Jesse attended the council meeting, noting that he was representing B&J Storage.
