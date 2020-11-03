People lined up from the front door of city hall, around the corner of the building, past the cornfield and into the parking lot.
If you didn’t know what day it was, you might wonder what the city of Milton was giving away to the first 50 people standing in line. You might think a new store opened or there was a 50% off sale.
Before the polls opened 7 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 60 people were in line at city hall to vote in the presidential election.
“This is worth documenting,” said a man taking his place at the end of the line.
A regular voter, he said he usually arrives about 7 a.m., when the polls open, and maybe finds two or three people ahead of him.
The first person in line, Stephanie Conrad, got in line at about 6:10 a.m.
“I wasn’t trying to be first,” she said. “I was trying to get out head of the crowd.”
Conrad, votes in every election, said it was especially important for her to vote Tuesday.
“The future of our country hangs in balance,” she said.
The second and third people in line and a few others after said they had arrived at about 6:30 a.m.
“It’s our civic duty,” said the second person who asked not to be named.
Angela Stewart said she, too, votes every election.
“It’s my right,” she said, adding she was there early because she had to get to work.
As the first voter entered the council chambers to vote, about 60 people were waiting behind her.
Three minutes later, Conrad was done voting and making her way out of city hall.
Early voter traffic came in a big steady wave.
In the months leading up to this day, Republicans had attended Make America Great Again rallies. Eric Trump, son of the President Donald Trump, had been at Diamond Assets. Vice President Mike Pence was at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Janesville, and the President himself was at the airport in Janesville to rally with thousands. Democrats on Oct. 31 held a Riden with Biden car parade in Janesville. While trying to physically distance themselves and avoid large gatherings, they have been working in other ways to “Battle for the soul of the nation.”
On Tuesday, the people standing outside city hall said little to anyone. Some held coffee, some had their hands in their pockets, the temperature outside was about 35 degrees and the sun was shining bright. People wore masks or had masks with them to wear inside the building. In the silence, the mood was somber. Perhaps people may have felt the weight of the decisions being made by voters, the health of the nation and the economy, and the fear they will realize if their candidate doesn’t win.
Underneath their masks, they might have had their lips pressed together tightly to prevent themselves from talking to a stranger. It would be difficult not to discuss politics, which almost certainly would lead to debate.
As the Milton Courier drove way, more voters were arriving.
Driving past the Janesville Mall, the parking lot was nearly full. At least one police vehicle was there. People might wonder what kind of sale was going on until they remembered today was Nov. 3, the date of the presidential election, and Sears, which is out of business, is a polling site in Janesville.
