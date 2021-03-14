The city of Milton, as an organization, and the council recognize that the pandemic hit everybody differently, said City Administrator Al Hulick. He provided a presentation titled “2020 Year in Review” during the March 2 virtual city council meeting.
“It didn’t care who you were, or what you did, or what you owed, or how you were trying to make a living,” Hulick said.
“There were very few things that we could do as an organization to assist,” he said, but the mayor was adamant and the council was supportive in assisting business owners and residents by trying to not add another financial burden or trying to relieve a burden.
In 2020 the city and city council:
- Placed a moratorium on late fees associated with unpaid or delinquent utility bills.
- Waived late fees for certain licenses and permit requirements.
- Deferred the collection of 2019 property tax payments.
- Reduced the fees associated with restaurant and bar alcohol licenses by 25% to help counter act lost revenue.
- Assisted developers in revising their agreements to mitigate obligations.
- Delayed the citywide revaluation until at least 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.