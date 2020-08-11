Some of life’s obstacles turn out to be annoying speed bumps, but others become treks through treacherous mountains.
In “Loving Him More through Darkest Valleys,” two sisters, Nancy and Becky, share their journey climbing Mount Cancer together.
Becky is Milton’s Rebecca Kordatzky and the book’s author.
Kordatzky didn’t intend to write about herself or her own experience with cancer in the book, nor did she plan to do a lot of writing. Other than maybe a short introduction and maybe a brief afterword, she thought the book project would be editing her sister’s reflections after she died in 2003. Nancy King refused to let cancer be more powerful than love, friendship and faith. That was the story Kordatzky planned to share to honor her legacy of faith.
“This journey of writing a book has been unexpected,” said the retired teacher.
“Sometimes what I write is thought-provoking, challenging and once in a while it is powerful,” she wrote in an email. “When those times happen, I sit back and go, ‘Whoa! Where did that come from?’”
It might sound to some that Kordatzky is being braggadocios. She is not. While she did the typing, she doesn’t take the credit.
“My real answer to where it came from is that it is a gift and I believe that all gifts come from God,” she said.
To honor that gift, Kordatzy continued writing.
“I decided to begin with a rather simple task: editing my sister’s words during her 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer,” she said.
Along the line she was encouraged and challenged by Milton friends include her own story.
“Of course, I pooh-poohed that,” she said but eventually realized she did indeed need to add her own.
Though doing so took a lot more sweat and writing, she said she fully endorses the end result.
Kordatzky shows us how her own experience led to unexpected opportunities for understanding, compassion, peace and happiness.
She wants her readers to think differently about cancer, too.
“Loving Him More through Darkest Valleys” was self-published through WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. It is available for sale online at https://www.westbowpress.com/, Amazon.com, and BarnesandNobel.com and from the author herself. Published in June in hardcover and paperback, it now is also available as an e-book.
