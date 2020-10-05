The Milton Police Department is investigating a substantial battery that took place about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus/East High Street.

According to Milton Police, the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. There may have also been a female in the area at the time.

Police say the victim is 36 and a lives in Janesville.

Anyone with information or home security footage is asked to call the police at (608) 757-2244.

