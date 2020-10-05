The Milton Police Department is investigating a substantial battery that took place about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus/East High Street.
According to Milton Police, the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. There may have also been a female in the area at the time.
Police say the victim is 36 and a lives in Janesville.
Anyone with information or home security footage is asked to call the police at (608) 757-2244.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.