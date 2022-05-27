Walking through Handy Art, Inc.’s Milton warehouse feels no different than any other production facility. The building purrs as machines run, finished product goes into packaging and forklifts are in constant movement.
It’s in “the lab” where things get a little more colorful.
Handy Art manufactures and sells nontoxic water-based paints, inks, glues and other art products. Since 1974, the company has been owned and operated by the Jackson family. Now-retired owners Chuck and Claire Jackson and their four children now oversee operations.
Chief operating officer Ansel Jackson and his sister Melanie, in human resources, say they are grateful to work in such a tight-knit operation with their other siblings, Hallie and Hans.
“Definitely lucked out, it’s just the way all four of us have found our place in the business, that we’re all symbiotic and it’s mutually beneficial for everybody. That’s not always true of a family business,” Ansel said.
The siblings said they strive to foster a positive and friendly work environment to keep employees happy and productive. Whether that’s giving them the freedom to reevaluate personal work efficiency or make changes to operations, the Jacksons said they want everyone who works there to have a say.
Over the past five years, the company has expanded its facility at 365 Sunnyside Dr., which enabled them to make more supplies and store more inventory. And during the pandemic, Handy Art saw demand for its products rise.
“We were fortunate that we did put this addition on four years ago because that enabled us to kind of create our own destiny by having the ability to bring inventory,” Ansel said. “We fortunately did that in 2020, when there was still availability.”
The extra storage space helped the company avert issues with supply shortages, Ansel said.
“It was pure luck because it was just kind of how we already operated,” Melanie said.
Ansel added: “I’d rather be lucky than anything else.”
While there are no plans to expand further, the Jackson family said they enjoy their niche customer base.
“As far as the business goes, it’s pretty fun and friendly,” Melanie said.
It might be easy to assume everyone in the Jackson family is creative or is equipped with artistic talents, but Ansel and Melanie say that isn’t necessarily true. Aside from their sister Hallie, the Jacksons don’t claim to be adept painters.
Though he is named after famous photographer Ansel Adams, Ansel says his artistic skills are deficient and Melanie is more skilled at crocheting.
“We’re just not artists with the materials that we we make,” Melanie said.