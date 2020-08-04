The Milton Historical Society and Rock County Historical Society are among the 43 libraries, historical societies, museums and other nonprofits were awarded Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant emergency funding to support their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal funding for these grants was received by the Wisconsin Humanities Council from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
“We took great care in reviewing the 96 applications we received, weighing factors including need, location, strength of their public humanities work, and the audience that organizations serve,” says Dena Wortzel, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council. “We responded to requests for salary support, for unanticipated costs for protective equipment, and for paying utility bills just so organizations could keep the lights on. We saw so much need.”
The 43 grants awarded this week were the second round of the Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant program. The first round awarded more than $300,000 to 49 cultural nonprofits. The second round expends all the federal CARES Act funds received by the Wisconsin Humanities Council. None of these funds were used to cover the cost of administering this special grant program. Emergency relief grants provide funds
to Wisconsin nonprofit organizations that support humanities and cultural programs. The grants help these organizations maintain their essential functions and retain core staff during the public health crisis.
“Many of these organizations have lost a tremendous amount of revenue due to cancelled fundraisers, declining donations from supporters who can't afford to give, or loss of normal earned income. WH CARES grants will help to alleviate some of the pain the creative and cultural sector of Wisconsin is feeling as we continue to face many challenges,” says Wortzel.
Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grants were awarded to organizations with annual expenses of $500,000 or less and support nonprofits’ general operating costs rather than specific programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.