Westbound US 12/18 (Beltline) will be closed and detoured nightly from the I-39/90 interchange to US 51/Stoughton Road in Madison. The I-39/90 northbound ramp to westbound US 12/18 (Beltline) will also be closed during the overnight hours. The closures will occur nightly during the following timeframes:
• 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (July 12-15)
• 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday night (July 16)
Motorists must use alternate routes, such as the signed detour route of I-39/90 northbound to WIS 30 (Exit 138 B) and southbound on US 51/Stoughton Road.
The I-39/90 southbound ramp to the westbound Beltline will remain open, but motorists should be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.
Crews will continue asphalt paving operations as part of the Flex Lane project. The highway and ramp closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.