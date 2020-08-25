The color purple holds special meaning for Milton resident Lori Blum: it is the color used to represent overdose awareness, she said. Her son, Jacob Heider, also a Milton resident, died after a heroin overdose in 2014. He was 26.
August 31, unofficially known as International Overdose Awareness Day, has been observed annually since 2001 as part of a global campaign working toward preventing overdose, reducing the stigma associated with it, and providing support to families and loved ones of overdose victims. Begun by two Australians, the day has been organized, since 2012, by the Penington Institute, an Australian non-profit health organization.
A banner and a wreath, placed in observance of the day, hang on Blum’s garage. The banner features a photograph of Heider, whom, Blum said, enjoyed life and loved music. He had two left feet, she said, but when his favorite music played, he sang and couldn’t stand still. Some of her best memories of her son were while he was in rehab in California. He had been clean for seven months and had become employed by the facility. He’d planned a trip home, but one week before his scheduled arrival, he relapsed. He died after overdosing in a hotel on Sunset Boulevard, Blum said.
Drugs and heartbreak
Blum said Heider became exposed to drugs at an early age. By the time he was 14, he’d tried pot and cocaine.
As a youth in the Milton school system, Heider enjoyed Show Choir and Pee Wee Football.
“He was a bubbly person until drugs came,” Blum said.
When Heider was about 16, Blum said she began to recognize signs that he might be in trouble. She noticed more “laziness” and he was “sleeping a lot,” she said.
His mood was changing. He was sometimes “mean or ornery” with friends, she said.
Heider did not finish high school in Milton. Instead, at 17, he entered the Wisconsin Challenge Academy run by the National Guard for at-risk students. He attended school at Fort McCoy, where, Blum said, he excelled and earned his GED.
“There were no drugs around him so he used no drugs,” Blum said, but once he returned to Milton, he returned to his former habits. “He started right where he left off,” Blum said.
The following year, at 18, he joined the Army and attended boot camp at Fort Jackson, S.C.
Sometime between graduating from the academy and entering boot camp, Blum said, Heider began experimenting with OxyContin. Blum said she believed heroin “came into the picture” after he finished boot camp. He was stationed in Hawaii for a little over a year before he “got kicked out,” she said. While in the Army, he served some time in jail and then came home.
Finding help
As trouble progressed for Heider, Blum said local help was hard to find.
“Talking to a counselor or using an out-patient facility isn’t enough. They need to be in an environment where (drugs are) completely gone for at least a year,” Blum said.
Heider, over the course of his life, was in four different rehabs, Blum said.
“He knew when he was 17 or 18 that he was having a problem and he didn’t want that lifestyle, but he was already addicted. He said: ‘Mom, I need help, I can’t stop,’” Blum said.
When he was 17, he spent two weeks at a rehab facility in Wausau, but, Blum said, then he came home to the same friends and environment.
When he was 18, he went to Michigan and spent another two weeks in a program, Blum said.
Each time Heider returned home from rehab, Blum said, he told her he needed to get away from Milton. He needed to take himself away from the environment where he knew how to find drugs.
In response to his requests, Blum made arrangements for Heider to spend time with his uncle in Colorado Springs. Two weeks later, he found drugs there, and after a month, he was back home in Milton, Blum said.
“He was a leader,” Blum said. “He looked for drugs on his own. He made those choices. Jacob’s addiction, it began as a choice, but then the addiction takes over and it’s not a choice any longer. Then it’s a disease, “ Blum said. “It’s a very fine line between a choice and a disease because you still have to choose to quit and you have to choose to use.”
Heider spent 10 days in a second program in Wisconsin. After he returned from Hawaii, Blum said, one of his friend’s parents told her about a rehab in California that had helped their child. Heider entered the recommended rehab where he stayed clean for seven months.
He wanted to come home and see his daughter, Blum said. When he died, she was 3.
Over the course of his life, Heider overdosed four times that Blum said she was aware of and each time, she took him to the hospital.
At the hospital, she said: “They hand you brochures and give you information to get help. They don’t keep them and help them. They release them within hours or the next day.”
Often facilities on the list to call have no room for new patients. Waiting lists and interruptions in treatment make getting proper help difficult, Blum said.
Finding money to pay for rehab was a challenge, too, Blum said. Government programs were not available to her, she said, because she owned a business. Her income was considered enough to provide any treatments. While her son battled his addiction, Blum said her brother passed away. She used the inheritance he left her to pay for rehab.
Blum said she did not find a lot of support through groups while she and her son battled his addiction, saying: “At a certain point, you don’t feel like you are learning anything more to help your child.”
She attended Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous, she said.
Stigma
Blum said fighting stigmas is hard.
“People can be judgmental; everyone’s like: they are junkies, losers, or they think they are no good, and it’s not true. It can be anybody,” she said, adding: “Every addict is somebody’s child and that parent is suffering.”
Blum owns and operates The Cove, a bar in Milton.
“People judge because I own a bar, but in my eyes, it had nothing to do with it,” Blum said, adding she didn’t allow her son to drink alcohol at home or in her bar.
Her divorce from his father when he was a toddler and some bullying at school were more likely factors influencing his behavior, Blum said.
Heider was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder and prescribed Adderall when he was 12, Blum said.
Fighting a heroin addiction, Blum said: “it’s really hard. You have to fight to stay clean everyday of your life. It doesn’t go away.”
Observing Aug. 31
Blum said she began observing Aug. 31 in 2014.
“This is the third year I’ve put out the banner. Before I would hang purple balloons or a ribbon. I want people to know what the color purple means for me,” Blum said.
She also found two support groups through Facebook: Heroin Awareness and Heroin Support. “That helped me a lot to be with other parents and family members talking,” she said.
Through a group called Heroin Memorial, Blum donates money each year to help buy an urn for a family in need, she said.
Blum said it is important for people to understand the need for more awareness and making the subject safe for discussion so people can get help.
While seeking help, Blum said: “You grasp at every possible straw trying to help, but unless the person wants help, there is nothing you can do. You can just love them, be compassionate, and be there for them,” she said.
Through increased awareness, she said, she hopes more treatment options will become available. With addiction, she said: “You have to be able to say I want help and then put them in the car and go.
“If I had a million dollars, I would make a rehab in every county in the US and with an available bed.”
She advices parents to begin talking with their children about drugs at an early age.
“Get to know their friends, and their friends’ parents, and pay close attention if you see changes and dig into that, and don’t let it go,” she said.
