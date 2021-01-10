The Milton Public Library program guide for winter (January through March) includes a variety of activities for all ages. Here are a few of them:
Children’s Programs (ages 8 and younger)
Virtual Storytime – 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays via Facebook. Join Jayme for stories, finger plays, action rhymes and songs.
Feed the Birds (SPARK to-go kit) Make the birds (and squirrels) happy in the cold weather with these clever DIY feeders. Bags with materials will be available for pickup starting Feb. 1. A video tutorial will be posted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, via Facebook.
Tweens (ages 9-12)
Biblio Explorers is a new program to encourage tweens to explore many different genres. Pick up your passport from the library then work to complete all the pages with help from guided reading suggestions. Tweens who finish their entire passport can bring it in to get a button, something sweet and name recognition in the Tween Area. Contact Marijka (bosma.marijka@als.lib.wi.us or call 868-7462) to register today.
Purry Stone (Tween takeout craft) – Create a cat-shaped worry stone. Kits can be picked up starting Wednesday, Jan. 13. A video tutorial will be posted 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Via Facebook and YouTube. Contact Marijka (bosma.marijka@als.lib.wi.us or call 868-7462) to register today.
Tweens (ages 13-18)
Well-Journaled Reading Group – 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 via Zoom. Make 2021 all about reading, staying focused on reading and meeting other readers. “Register and pick up a blank journal at the library, and then meet monthly (first virtually and eventually in person) with others to discuss what we’re reading, what we want to read, share great books, and update our journals.” To register contact Ashlee (kunkel.ashlee@als.lib.wi.us or 868-7462).
Among Us, Game Night – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, via Zoom. The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) is hosting an Among Us game night. To register, fill out a Google form at https://forms.gle/eA2yKs4ZSK9suNjc7.
Adults (ages 18 and older)
Cooped Up – Chicken Videos. Every Tuesday at 2 p.m. via Facebook and YouTube. Winter can be a quiet season for chickens, but there’s still a chance for feathery fun. Watch Angie build a chicken tractor and find out what the ladies think of snow.
Sage Advice –It may be cold outside, but you can still explore gardening techniques to get a head start on your springtime planting. Reserve a take-home kit and watch the videos to learn about different herbs and their uses. Contact Angie at brooks.angela@als.lib.wi.us or call 868-7462.
Meet 6 pm via Facebook and YouTube on the following Tuesdays:
Jan. 26 – Sage & Parsley
Feb. 23 – Basil & Thyme
March 23 – Dill & Chives
Book clubs
Two book clubs meet (virtually) each month.
Here's 2021 lineup for the Mystery Book Club:
Jan. 19 – “The Silkworm” by Robert Galbraith
Feb. 16 – “Jar of Hearts” by Jennifer Hillier
March 16 – “The Drifter” by Nick Petrie
April 20 – “A Royal Affair” by Allison Montclair
May 18 – “Broke Places” by Tracy Clark
June 15 – “The Satapur Moonstone” by Sujata Massey
July 20 – “The Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci
Aug. 17 – “The Crow Trap” by Ann Cleeves
Sept. 21 – “The Cold Way Home” by Julia Keller
Oct. 19 – “Mardi Gras Murder” by Ellen Byron
Nov. 16 – “Lost Tomorrows” by Matt Coyle
American Lives Discussion group this year will focus on American women. There's no specific title. Rather, there's a suggested book list to pick from.
First up in 2021 is Eleanor Roosevelt. Head to our Book Club page, https://www.als.lib.wi.us/MPL/events-more/adults/book-clubs/, to see the suggested titles and the rest of the lineup for the year.
Curbside service
The Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., returned to curbside service and computer use by appointment only on Nov. 23. Appointments are limited to one hour. Call 868-7462 to reserve a time slot.
The library hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons are not allowed to enter the library to browse.
