Betsy Borgwardt, a 2019 Milton High School graduate, wants to send many people seasons greetings this year.
She’s coordinating a community project she calls, “The Merry Greetings Project.”
Borgwardt, a Carrolll University student, on Facebook Saturday wrote:
“Considering the limits caused by the global pandemic, there are many residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities that will not be able to visit with their families this year. There are also many sick patients who are unable to rely on their families for moral and physical support due to the threats of this virus. And finally, there are men and women struggling to find a warm and safe place to stay.”
With The Merry Greetings Project, she (and hopefully others) will make Christmas/holiday cards to spread happiness and cheer.
“I am looking to fellow crafters who would be willing to help me in any way possible,” she wrote. “Whether it be making cards (and donating them to me for delivery), making small cash donations to assist with delivery and mailing fees, or donating supplies to my initiative. Potentially even aiding in the delivery of the cards if all goes well.”
If you or someone you know may be interested in helping, you can contact Borgwardt by Facebook messenger or email her at betsyborgwardt04@gmail.com
Working at an assisted living facility has shown her first-hand how lonely some of the residents are feeling during this time.
“I want to do anything I can to brighten their day,” she said.
Making cards has always been something Borgwardt finds joy in, she said. Her love for crafting was inspired by her grandmother (Sharry Borgwardt) and her great aunt (Diane Pett).
