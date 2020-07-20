Who will be King of the Rock?

Out of Janesville, Milton and Edgerton, Milton has the highest percentage of people completing the 2020 Census – so far.
A press conference held Monday at Edgerton City Hall announced a friendly ‘King of the Rock’ competition based on Census self-response rates.
The municipality with the highest self-response rate by Labor Day, Sept. 7, will not only have bragging rights for the next 10 years, but the losing municipalities will send pizzas to the winning municipality’s council.
The competition is a close one: Milton 79.4%, Edgerton 78.6% and Janesville 75.8%.
“We all win when everybody fills out the Census,” said Milton Mayor Anissa Welch. In a news release, she said it takes 10 minutes or less to inform decisions that impact community members’ daily lives for the next 10 years.
Welch said, “It’s important that all of us get hard-earned tax dollars back to our individual communities and to our state of Wisconsin.”
Based on the total number of people who participated in the Census so far, Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said Janesville is winning (but, as he knows, the contest is not based on total numbers).
The 2019 populations of Edgerton and Milton are both about 5,600, the population of Janesville is estimated at 65,000 based on 2010 Census data.
“Our ultimate goal is 100% population count for the entire state,” Freitag said. “With so much right now that seems to be out of control, we have a chance to take control.”
All three self-response rates on Monday were higher than Rock County overall (74%) and Wisconsin (68.9%).
Jerry Huffman, partnership specialist with the United States Census Bureau, provided the Monday’s rates. Wisconsin was No. 2 in the nation behind Minnesota (71.6%). Both are higher than the nationwide rate (62%).
Although it’s been a challenging year, Edgerton Mayor Chris Lund said, “It worked out good for a lot of people that were stuck at home to (respond to the Census) online.”
“Let’s keep it up,” Lund said. “We are ahead of everybody. We can continue to be the leaders and make sure everyone is counted.”
And, he during these unknown times, it’s much safer to self-respond.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced July 15 it will begin following up with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. All census offices are scheduled to conclude their work no later than Oct. 31.
Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
More than $675 billion in federal funding – trillions of dollars over the next decade – is attached to population counts. Communities that are undercounted risk missing out on federal funding for programs including housing, transportation, health care, education, and other social services. That’s why it is so important that we count every person in Rock County – funding for our schools, roads, and elder care depend on it. In addition, population counts are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and drawing legislative districts at all levels.
Additional information about the 2020 Census is available online at www.2020census.gov.
