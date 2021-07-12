A Rock County Conservationists Garden and Wildflower Meadow Tour will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17. Meet at 656 Saint Johns Ave.
This tour will feature a walk through the extensive gardens of Milton residents Barbara and David Bendlin, which were part of the 2012 Rotary Gardens home gardens tour. The gardens include lots of flowering annuals and perennials, many unusual trees and shrubs and a large water garden with waterlilies, lotus and koi. The gardens have been especially planted to attract butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators and provide food for birds and other wildlife. For those interested, the Bendlins will offer suggestions on specific plants to attract pollinators and other types of wildlife.
Participants of this program will be also be able to see, photograph and identify summer wildflowers common to the fields and prairies of southern Wisconsin growing in an adjacent city-owned green space. Most of the plants featured will be native prairie wildflowers, but other wildflowers will be discussed as well. The use of a technique known as overseeding to create a wildflower meadow or planted prairie will also be discussed. Given this year’s drought conditions, the drought tolerance of native prairie plants can be readily observed.