It just felt like the right time for Brian Hammil.
The Milton High School Activities Director will be retiring from his role in June after 11 seasons at the helm.
“It’s kind of like when I quit coaching,” Hammil said. “It kind of just feels like it ran its course.”
Hammil became the Milton AD in 2009 following Jim Johnson’s retirement. Hammil was the boys basketball coach for Milton from 1994-2009. He left his hoop duties when he became the activities director. He also taught business classes for 15 years.
Hammil said he’s happy with what he’s been able to do with his tenure as the AD.
The girls swim team won back-to-back state championships in 2010 and 2011. The girls golf program became a powerhouse, making it to five straight state tournaments from 2014-2018. The wrestling team enjoyed success the last decade and was one of the programs to produce state champions at Milton.
“I don’t look at it like it’s something I’ve accomplished,” he said. “It’s obviously a team effort.
“I think our teams have had a lot of success in those 11 years.”
Hammil said he felt like his duty was to just stay out of the way.
“I just wanted to support the coaches and athletes as best I can,” he said. “The hard work is all they put in.”
Hammil never had the intention of becoming an AD, but said he felt like the opportunity just fell into place.
“If I was going to do it, it was only going to be in Milton,” Hammil said.
As far as the future goes, Hammil isn’t sure what’s ahead. He said he’s looking forward to not having the daily pressures of an AD.
“I guess I’m open for anyone who has opportunities,” he said with a chuckle. “I would like to do something to keep busy.”
