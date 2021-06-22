The very title of the profession “law enforcement” seems to imply constant utilization of forceful means to accomplish policing objectives. While methods involving force are at times an unavoidable and unfortunate (yet relatively minimal) portion of the duties of an officer, members of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office strive to employ alternative techniques to de-escalate situations, educate citizens, and collaboratively uphold peace in our community. The personnel of the Sheriff’s Office are ultimately fellow citizens, caring family members, community partners, and dedicated professionals.
We here at the Sheriff’s Office want our fellow community members to know that we endeavor to achieve voluntary compliance with laws whenever possible. This is true both for relatively minor issues such as traffic or ordinance violations, as well as for more serious criminal matters. With this in mind, the traditional vernacular regarding enforcement strategies can be flipped from “use of force” to being referred to as, “forced to use.”
On those occasions when enforcement options such as citations or arrests occur, or when physical intervention is necessary, Sheriff’s Office members are trained to first determine that other reasonable and viable alternatives are unavailable, or have been unsuccessful. This happens before officials conclude if they are “forced to use” an enforcement option. Situations necessitating enforcement might involve immediate concerns for the safety of all involved, constraining legal requirements, and other legal or exigent circumstances. When a deputy must issue a ticket, detain a person, or physically intervene, these are instances it is apparent to the deputy that they are “forced to use” one of these approaches, in order to maintain public safety.
In general however, we greatly prefer to de-escalate, educate, and collaborate. Just this past year the Sheriff’s Office ensured all patrol and jail officers received training in de-escalation techniques. This was in addition to other advanced training on this topic for vital personnel, as well as ongoing efforts to advance this subject both in the past and for the future. In our current operational culture, it has become standard for our deputies to self-initiate positive contacts in the community to increase awareness about safety and laws, as well as to establish relationships and trust. The Sheriff’s Office is also taking advantage of situations where education, rather than enforcement, appears prudent. Contacts in relation to minor traffic or ordinance violations may simply result in an advisement or warning, not always a fine. Additionally, we cultivate efforts to work collaboratively with the other government agencies, community organizations, and the public in general, to identify and implement innovative solutions to mitigate and prevent problems.
Despite the large amount of attention that use of force incidents generate, there are so many more aspects involved in what our officers do on a daily basis. At the Rock County Sheriff’s Office we have made it a priority to focus on community engagement efforts. We facilitate various programs aimed at achieving positive interactions, crime prevention, citizen education, and offender rehabilitation. In addition to these practices, many of the services the Sheriff’s Office provides relate to addressing quality of life issues or taking on a public assistance role. We like to think of ourselves as community stewards, and not solely law enforcement officers.
It is our goal to become increasingly involved in community affairs in a positive way. We aspire to interact with community members, without waiting to respond until after a problem has already developed. We believe that proactive and collaborative efforts in our community are a worthy undertaking, and that these practices can produce a unifying and positive influence for the citizens of Rock County.
So, if you see a deputy out and about at a local establishment or event, please don’t be alarmed; feel free to ask a question, raise a concern, or simply stop and say “hello.” We value your input.