Before Saturday, Studio FX Hair Design And More owner and stylist Mary Ann Knudsen and her client Adrienne Schuring had never met.
For both, the meeting was under joyful circumstances: Mary Ann, having reopened her salon on May 21, was again receiving clients. She called the pandemic shut down period “the worst 10 weeks of her life.” Adrienne was getting married at 3 p.m. at Lakeland Campground. Before finding Mary Ann on Google, she’d spent a week looking for someone to do her hair.
At 1 p.m., as Mary Ann began styling Adrienne’s up-do, they made fast friends, swapping stories about life’s complexities during a pandemic.
Planning a wedding
Adrienne said her first date with Ricky Pierce was spent in a boat on Lake Koshkonong. His family had campers at Lakeland Campground. A second date was again on the boat, she said, adding: camping and boating, “It kind of became our thing.”
Both from Illinois, the couple purchased a camper together, and one year later, Ricky popped the question, Adrienne said.
They planned a small wedding, inviting 25 friends and family members to Lakeland. After their marriage, the couple will form a blended family with three children ranging in age from 13 to 26.
“We always were planning an outdoor wedding. When COVID-19 came along, we thought: What do we do? Should we wait?” Adrienne recalled.
With many friends out of state, she said, she knew wedding guests would mostly be family members, so the couple decided to move forward with their plans.
A nurse, Adrienne said in the beginning of the pandemic, she worried about catching and spreading the disease. In fact, she said, she did more than just worry: “I was freaking out.”
Ricky works as a refuse collector. In the beginning, she said, they would sanitize everything and bag his clothes.
She strictly followed all the recommended guidelines, she said, and as she read and learned more, she began to feel comfortable with following basic steps like hand washing, practicing proper hygiene and basic social distancing.
This was her first trip to a salon since the pandemic began, she said.
Reopening a salon
At the salon, 655 College Street, Mary Ann had basic rules in place: chairs for clients were spaced more than six feet apart, and clients were being asked to wait outside until the time of their appointment. Inside, there was a hand sanitizing station, and Mary Ann sprayed furniture with sanitizers. Clients were offered masks, and Mary Ann said she would wear a shield at the client’s request.
“I can’t work with a mask on,” Mary Ann said. She also leaves it up to the customer whether they’d like to wear a covering.
Both Mary Ann and Adrienne chose not to wear face coverings on Saturday.
Adrienne said she felt safe with the precautions Mary Ann had in place.
During an earlier phone conversation, Mary Ann had explained the rules and asked if her new client was in good health.
“I ask everybody that,” Mary Ann said.
Shut down
“I never thought it would be months,” Mary Ann said.
“Rock County called on March 20 at 4 p.m. and said, ‘you need to close by 5 o’clock today.’ I could sell hair products,” she said.
“The uncertainty about it was very stressful,” she said.
“It was the worst 10 weeks of my life to be honest with you. I am a single self-employed nonessential worker. I get teary eyed …”
Before the shut down, Mary Ann said, she worked about 60 hours a week.
“I missed my clients and I worried about how I would pay my bills more than anything else. I couldn’t be alone with my thoughts sometimes,” Mary Ann said, adding she became fearful about going to the mailbox.
One of her clients paid for the hair appointments she’d missed during the shut down, giving her $300. Mary Ann used the money to pay her bills, she said. She sold gift certificates. Her goal was to continue paying her insurances and cell phone bill, she said.
One advantage was keeping loans with several local banks, she said.
“They all deferred it. I can’t guarantee a bigger bank would have done that,” she said, adding friends, clients and even her kids – she has four, ranging in age from 15 to 33 – offered help.
“They were amazing,” she said.
A Milton native and 1985 graduate from Milton High School, Mary Ann said she obtained her license as a hair stylist in 1986.
She started her business 20 years ago in Milton and has operated from several locations in town. Six years ago, she said, she bought the building on College Street.
When she became a stylist, she said, she thought: “I’m always going to have a job, everybody needs a haircut, but not so during a pandemic. I’m just glad we are back.”
Still, she said, keeping precautions in place brings challenges: “I feel like I am running behind everybody and cleaning. I’m doing four times the amount of laundry I was doing,” but, she added, “If something happened in here, I would feel awful.”
She often finds she is running late between customers, she said.
“It’s all new for everyone,” she said.
Mary Ann is accepting new clients. Those interested in making an appointment can contact her through her Facebook page.
As a precaution, she said, clients are seen by appointment only.
When clients arrive, she asks that they call or text from the car or outside and wait at the salon door until someone comes to get them, she said.
Nontraditional wedding
Time was ticking down. Adrienne was getting nervous. Ricky called to say the photographer was already at the campground.
“I just want to be ready and there,” she said.
She talked about her wedding plans, describing them, and herself, as nontraditional.
She was planning to wear a traditional, but casual wedding dress, she said.
While a wedding on the beach had at first sounded appealing, high water on the lake brought logistical issues. The couple opted instead to rent two cabins and have their wedding in a grassy area between them.
On the lawn, guests would be offered fruit and cheese, a large Blue Tooth speaker and microphone would be used to make announcements, and Adrienne would dance with her dad. Her daughter would play acoustic guitar.
After the ceremony, Adrienne said, she and Ricky would hop in the boat and take a ride as man and wife.
In the evening, they would rejoin their guests at the Stagecoach Inn for dinner.
Mary Ann curled Adrienne’s hair, secured it stylishly with bobby pins and a lemon grass spray, and decorated it with ribbons. She helped fasten her jewelry.
The bride was lovely.
It was 2 p.m. on Saturday, and Adrienne was ready.
