Starting Monday night (July 12), the I-39/90 northbound exit ramp to WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171 A) in Janesville will be closed until late July. Motorists must use the US 14/Humes Road interchange (Exit 171 B) to access WIS 26.
Also Monday night, both directions of WIS 26/Milton Avenue, between Kettering Street and Morse Street, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night. Motorists must use alternate local routes, such as Deerfield Drive. No left turns will be permitted from the I-39/90 exit ramps to WIS 26 (Exit 171 A) to travel under the bridge.
After this operation, northbound WIS 26/Milton Avenue will shift onto the new pavement under I-39/90. Drivers should be alert for lane shifts and new traffic patterns. Two lanes are open each way on Milton Avenue within the work zone.
The ramp and highway closures, traffic changes and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
