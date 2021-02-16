Mark and Rhonda Mitchell said they remain committed and “hopelessly devoted to the process of refurbishing the beautiful old mill building on Front Street.”
Plans for the nearly 8,000-square-foot building include a coffee house, second-floor residence and office space for the family-run construction business.
The Mitchells said they started 2020 strong, made good strides but not to the extent they were hoping for.
They are not yet occupying the space and they said it looks like it will be awhile yet.
“Life has been and continues to be hard for everyone,” they wrote in a December Facebook post. “So, collectively we readjust and press on.”
After months of cleaning out old equipment and making repairs, the mill was a shell, a rather large shell.
“Everything is on such a large scale that any job at the mill can be daunting,” Rhonda said.
The building now has four energy-efficient furnaces.
Plans for updated spaces include maintaining the charm of a late-1800s building.
“We’ve saved a ton of money by re-using the old wood floors after putting in new subfloor and by doing this, we are respecting the historical accuracy of the building,” she said in a Facebook post.
In April 2019, the Mitchells received tax incremental financing (TIF) development funds for their project through a developers agreement with the city,
In December 2020 the Mitchells requested an amendment to the agreement. The original agreement, signed in May 2019, called for completion of the building by the end of 2019. A memo from City Administrator Al Hulick to the council in December 2020 said: “Due to several complicating factors including the renovation of a 100+ year old building and the current pandemic, the Mitchells were not able to complete their project by that date. Therefore, they are requesting an amendment to their existing TIF Development Agreement to have completion no later than December 31, 2021.” The city council granted the Mitchells’ request.
The development agreement calls for the Mitchells to make improvements that would increase the Front Street property value by more than $200,000, generating an increase in annual property taxes paid to the city of $4,000. In return, the city has extended a loan of $40,000 to the Mitchells.
Each year the minimum tax payment is met, the city will forgive one-tenth of the loan amount until the full obligation is met. Funding for the loan is provided through TIF District 7.
Last month, Rhonda reported much of her time was spent sanding wood beams that will remain exposed in the upstairs apartment. She said she wasn’t a fan of sanding but was pleasantly surprised that much like ironing, results can be seen almost immediately.
“There’s something about cleaning up and restoring this 127-year-old building that I find to be the most frustrating and rewarding thing of my life,” she said.
And, so, as they said, they press on, with perseverance.
