The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., has scheduled a parking lot Christmas concert 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Jamie Rudnitski, who was at The Gathering Place in September, will perform a variety for Christmas songs along with his favorite oldies. He will set up in the parking lot garage. Concert-goers can stay warm inside their cars and listen on their car radios at 90.3 FM.
Last book/puzzle exchange
The last book/puzzle exchange of the year will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, in front of The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St. A table of books and puzzles will be set up from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
