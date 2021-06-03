The Red Hawks scored the first run, but Edgewood collected the next 11 as Milton fell to Madison Edgewood, 11-1, in a Badger South softball game Tuesday, June 1, at Goodman Park.
Gwen Baker pitched 4 2/3 innings for Milton, striking out five batters.
Baker, Kelly Hanauska, Haley Reed, Grace Schnell all collected one hit in the loss. Hanauska scored the Red Hawks' lone run, while Schnell drove in the only run.
After Milton scored one run in the top of the first inning, Madison Edgewood responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The Crusaders scored two more in the third and six in the bottom of fifth to end the game in five innings.