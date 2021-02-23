The 2020 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest awards were announced Feb. 19. The Milton Courier received second place for Best Sports Pages in Division F.
Former Milton Courier sports editor Jack Miller also received a third place for his sports feature story, “Milton’s Campions of the Court.” The judge commented: “It’s hard to resist the headline’s play on words, and good the article did not overwork the pun. This entry was solidly written throughout and a pleasure to read.” Miller is sports editor for the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson.
