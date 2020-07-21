High school athletes in Rock County began returning to their school gyms this month.
The process remains a work in progress.
While many sports workouts continue to take place with COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and other safety measures in place, at least one program from at both Janesville Craig and Milton high schools have seen their workouts halted due to a positive test for coronavirus.
Janesville School District officials confirmed the Craig girls basketball skills and drills workouts have been shut down for two weeks after a person associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19. Milton activities director Jeff Spiwak confirmed the same length of shutdown for the Red Hawks volleyball program due to a positive test.
“The course of action for that is you shut down for 14 days,” Spiwak said. “We work hand-in-hand with the Rock County Health Department. We’re doing as much contact tracing as possible to keep people safe as possible.”
Janesville schools began offering the skills and drills workouts and weight room training sessions in early July.
Protocols include a maximum of 10 people in a gym or weight room at one time, daily symptom checks by participants before attending sessions, temperatures taken when a participant arrives at a facility and increased cleaning measures, said Patrick Gasper, Public Information Officer for the Janesville schools.
Gasper said the Craig girls are scheduled to resume workouts next week. Skills and drills workouts and training sessions continue for boys basketball, wrestling, swim and boys hockey at Craig.
Parker High has experience no COVID-19-related issues since beginning its workouts, which include participants in boys and girls basketball, volleyball, cheer and speed training.
Spiwak said he and his fellow area athletic directors and officials will continue to constantly monitor the situation.
“There is no set answer for these scenarios,” Spiwak said. “It’s the first time we’re going through it. If through contact tracing it’s determined that individuals that were affected had interactions with different groups, that could shutdown those groups, as well.
“But we’re not at that point here in our situation yet.”
The WIAA and area conferences have meetings slated throughout the week as officials attempt to determine how to move forward with the fall sports schedule.
The official scheduled start date for high school football practice is Aug. 4.
