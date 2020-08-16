The City of Milton Common Council during its July 21 meeting conducted the following business.
Bowers Lake Road extraterritorial certified survey map approved
Council approved a 2-lot extraterritorial certified survey map for property along North Bowers Lake Road in the town of Milton. In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick noted that the land is within the city’s extraterritorial plat review jurisdiction, and therefore, council approval was required. The map separates a 3-acre lot from an adjacent 24-acre lot. The item was approved within the consent agenda.
Licenses approved for Hay-Adams LLC which operates Suzy Q’s
Council approved a class B retail license for fermented malt beverage and a class B retail license for intoxicating liquor for Hay-Adams, LLC.
In a memo to council, City Clerk Leanne Schroeder noted that Jodie Hay and Susan Adams, doing business as Hay-Adams, LLC, were the new operators of the former Bunkers Bar and Grill, now called Suzy Q’s Sportz Bar and Grill, 229 N. Janesville St.
In her memo, Schroeder explained that Doug and Kim Krause sold the 229-233 N. Janesville St. properties to John J. Biwer, of Larscheidt Kirchner, LLC, on June 5, ending their lease agreement with that entity on June 30. Hay-Adams signed a new lease with Larscheidt Kirchner July 1. The agreement ends June 30, 2025. The lease was made subject to Hay-Adams’ ability to obtain required permits and licenses to operate a tavern and restaurant on the premise.
Background checks for both Hay and Adams have been completed by the city, Schroeder wrote. The new business owners do not plan to make any changes to the business or premise, she noted.
Vacant property ordinance gets green light
Council gave the green light to allow city staff to research the creation of a vacant property ordinance. The goal of the research is to find better enforcement mechanisms to address issues associated with vacant property conditions, city documentation states.
In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick wrote that members of council have been contacted with concerns about the conditions of “a handful of vacant properties scattered throughout the community.”
Some neighbors have “grown increasingly frustrated” with property owners’ “unwillingness or inability to maintain these properties,” Hulick wrote.
Hulick pointed to the city of Janesville’s ordinance, among others, as examples writing: “The purpose of these ordinances is to have a record of vacant buildings in the respective communities and a contact person who is responsible for the properties if issues occur …”
Hulick further wrote that while he “was not opposed” to creating an ordinance, he did have concerns about availability of resources that would likely be required to effectively monitor and manage an ordinance. He also stated concerns with an “ability to gain compliance,” noting that the ordinance would be limited by “protocol, ordinance, and statutory requirements of abatement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.