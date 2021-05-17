Civil War Living History Days is an opportunity to interact with military and civilian reenactors and take yourself back to another time.
The event takes place this weekend on the grounds of the Milton House Museum and in North Goodrich Park.
Milton Historical Society Executive Director Keighton Klos said Friday is primarily a time for reenactors to set up camp. Saturday and Sunday are good days to interact with reenactors.
During the opening ceremony, Randy Duncan, a member of The Association of Lincoln Presenters, will give a speech about his election in 1864.
Other reenactors are members of Company K, a group of Civil War enthusiasts dedicated to keeping military and civilian history alive through living history. The group’s primary portrayal is of the 2nd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry, Iron Brigade, Army of the Potomac.
So what do you say when you encounter someone who lived in the 1860s?
Here are 10 questions you can choose from to start a conversation more and learn more about history.
Civilian questions
1) What is your character’s job?
2) How did the war affect your character?
3) What would you have done to help the war effort?
4) What did you do for fun in the 1860s?
5) Would you have followed the soldiers in camp?
Military questions
6) What unit are you with? What did the unit do during the war?
7) Who could join your unit?
8) What is your rank?
9) What duties do you have?
10) What type of weapon(s) do you have?
If you would prefer not to interact, you can attend a demonstration or go on a tour.
Saturday, May 22
• 10 a.m. – Opening ceremony
• 10:30 a.m. – Lincoln speech and announcement of coloring contest winners
• 11 a.m. – Artillery/infantry demonstration
• 11:30 a.m. – “Hoopskirts to Bustles” (tickets required)
• 12:30 p.m. – Artillery/Infantry demonstration
• 1 p.m. – “Historic Weaponry” (tickets required)
• 2 p.m. – Living Cemetery Tour (tickets required)
• 3:30 p.m. – Artillery/infantry demonstration
• 4 p.m. – Camp closing
• 5 p.m. – Wine and history trivia at Fermenting Cellars Winery. (Tickets available from Eventbrite.)
Sunday, May 23
• 10 a.m. – Worship service with soldiers
• Noon – Artillery/infantry demonstration
• 1 p.m. – Milton Junction Cemetery tour with Rod Hilton
• 2:30 p.m. – Closing ceremony
• 3 p.m. – Artillery/infantry demonstration
Civil War Days general admission is free thanks to sponsorships from local businesses.
A food truck will be on site and bottled soda will be available for purchase.
The Milton House will be available for tours and the gift shop will be open.