The City of Milton Common Council accepted Oct. 20 a donation to make trail improvements at Mud Lake Park. The donation, which includes costs associated with excavation work, is being spearheaded by The Gathering Place Fishing Club, City of Milton Director of Administrative Services Inga Cushman said.
According to Cushman, members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission met Oct. 12 with fishing club member Tom Presny at Mud Lake Park to discuss improvements proposed by the club to the lake's access trail.
According to Cushman, Presny, whom she described as “leading the project,” said members of the fishing club had determined that access to Mud Lake is “not very great. It’s a very steep incline for even the most able-bodied person, so when you’re trying to take a kayak out or bring down ice fishing equipment, it is a challenge.”
Cushman said club members were proposing to “soften the hill a little bit, trying to make it a little more accessible for people who want to use Mud Lake for fishing purposes and kayaking.”
In an Oct. 20 memo to council, Cushman described the proposed improvement as “a reroute of the trail to allow for a more gradual descent to the lake.”
Presny, Cushman wrote, has been in contact with an excavation company that is willing to donate its time. Presny has also contacted an equipment company, Cushman noted, which will provide equipment needed to do the work at reduced rental rates.
Any remaining costs and labor required for the project will be donated and volunteered by the fishing club, Cushman wrote.
Presny is a former city of Janesville parks director with experience with “these types of projects,” Cushman added.
In a recent telephone interview, Presny said work on the project will begin and likely complete on Thursday.
Said Presny: “This project might not be a high priority or within the budget of the city to accomplish, so the fishing club feels like it’s a great donation for the community as a whole and for those who like to fish the lake, and there is a nature trail there, so for those who might like to use the nature trail as well.”
He is anticipating a volunteer crew of about six to eight fishing club members to help with the work.
Formed about four years ago, Presny said, The Gathering Place Fishing Club has about 40 members and focuses on providing members of the senior center with opportunities to get outside and fish.
“We meet on a monthly basis and we promote fishing in the greater Milton area,” Presny said, describing himself as “an active member.”
At Mud Lake Park, located on the west side of Milton on the north side of County Highway M, there is a small parking area, he said.
The hillside between the parking lot and the lake, Presny said, “is about 30 feet tall and spans an area of about 150 feet."
Donations, both in-kind and through a reduced rate structure, which will be used to reroute the path, come to a minimum of about $1,000, he said.
