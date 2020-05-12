The Bank of Milton has announced the distribution of $20,000 in COVID impact grant donations to benefit Milton, Edgerton, and Janesville area families during the COVID-19 crisis.
Monies were distributed through three area programs including: $5.000 donated to the Milton Food Pantry, $5,000 donated to the Edgerton Community Outreach program, and $10,000 donated to the Shining Star program facilitated through the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce and used to help families in the Milton school district which includes families in Janesville.
President Dan Honold said: ”The Bank of Milton has been in existence for over 136 years and has been successful because of the support from the businesses and people in the communities that we serve. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we understand the financial stress that has been placed on our bank customers. As a result, we understand the importance to support the businesses and customers that support us! The Bank of Milton has decided to distribute $20,000 back to the communities that we serve to help businesses and individuals in need.”
