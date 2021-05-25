Let us, then, at the time appointed, gather around their sacred remains and garland the passionless mounds above them with choicest flowers of springtime; let us raise above them the dear old flag they saved from dishonor; let us in this solemn presence renew our pledges to aid and assist those whom they have left among us as sacred charges upon the nation’s gratitude.
General John A. Logan’s proclamation for the first Decoration [Memorial] Day, May 1868
Memorial Day observances, which did not take place in 2020, return to the Milton area this year.
A Memorial Day Ceremony will begin 9 a.m. Monday in Veterans Park, 498 Hilltop Drive, with a welcome and singing of the national anthem by Milton City Administrator Al Hulick. The program will include a speech by Milton Mayor Anissa Welch, a reading of the names memorialized on the monuments, the Pledge of Allegiance by local BSA Scouts and Cub Scouts, a 21-gun salute by the Edgerton VFW Color Guard and “Echo Taps” by Abigail Scherwitz and Noah Fairchild.
A silent march will go from the park to Milton Junction Cemetery on North John Paul Road starting at about 9:45 a.m. The program in Milton Junction Cemetery will start at about 10 a.m. and include a reading of veterans’ names.
American Legion Post 367 will host a fundraiser lunch for the Milton food pantry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until food runs out at the Veterans Park pavilion. A $5 lunch includes a hamburger, brat or hot dog, and potato salad, baked beans and chips. Beer and soda will be available for $2 and water for $1.
At St. Mary Cemetery, 920 W. High St., Father David Wanish will offer Mass at 8:30 a.m. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. In case of bad weather, Mass will be held at St. Mary church in Milton.
At Johnstown Center Cemetery, a service will take place at 11 a.m.
Emerald Grove
Emerald Grove Cemetery Auxiliary will hold a Memorial Day observance at 2 p.m. Monday at Emerald Grove Church, 8127 E. Highway 14, Janesville. The guest speaker will be Capt. Mark Van Zandt, who served 18 years in the US Marine Corps. The ceremony will include a roll call of veterans attending and veterans buried at the cemetery.
Attendees can choose to listen to the program from their vehicles in the church parking lot by tuning to FM 89.3.
Children attending the ceremony can march to the cemetery to decorate graves with flags and flowers. Cupcakes and ice cream will be available after the service.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Online
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar invites Wisconsin veterans, family and friends to join the WDVA and Gov. Tony Evers to honor the fallen by participating in Wisconsin’s virtual Memorial Day commemoration, available at www.WisVetsMemorialDay.com.
This year the nation marks the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. This Memorial Day, WDVA remembers Wisconsinites who were killed in service during that time.