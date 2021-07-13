Chances are good that if you live in Milton, you’ve been to the Kwik Trip on Madison Avenue. And, chances are that if you’ve to been Kwik Tip on Madison Avenue, you’ve seen Sue Cagney and she’s helped you in one way or another. Cagney recently received a community award from the city of Milton. She was nominated for the award for her outstanding customer service.
A Milton resident, Cagney loves her community and fell in love with Milton at first sight.
Cagney isn’t from Milton. When she was a teen, she remembers visiting friends for a few days, stopping at local businesses and meeting people.
“I absolutely fell in love with this town,” she said. “The people were so nice and it was so cute. It was so central to everything: Madison, Chicago and Milwaukee, and I fell in love with it. I thought to myself, ‘When I graduate from high school, I’m going to move here.’”
After graduating from Westfield High School, she did just that.
Today, she’s been working for Kwik Trip for 20 years. For the last three years, she’s been working as the food service leader, which means she prepares foods, trains coworkers, resolves complaints and sets the example for customer service. She works 45 to 50 hours, usually second shift.
When she was asked what makes her upbeat and deliver good customer service, she said life is too short to be grumpy.
“You should find positive things,” she said. “If you’re always looking at terrible things and they’re bringing you down, you’re just looking at life the wrong way. Plus grumpy and grouchy gives you wrinkles.”