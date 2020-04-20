As safer-at-home time grows longer, so, too, does children’s hair. While Milton-based hair stylist Emily Norem, owner of The Catwalk Salon, recommends doing as little as possible to alter your child’s hairstyle, she did offer some basic tips for parents looking to tidy loose ends.
With 24 years of experience as a hair stylist, Norem opened her first salon in Milton in 2006, and moved to her current location, 819 E. High Street, in 2016, she said.
Being a hair stylist was “the very first thing I said I wanted to do when I was like 4 years old. I was always brushing my dolls’ hair. It was a stress reliever. I just always had a passion for it,” Norem said.
She performed her craft in Madison and Janesville before opening her salon in Milton.
“My salon is very family oriented. I used to have a salon across from Milton East (elementary school) and I put a sign up about kids’ haircuts. I ended up getting the kids, and moms and dads, too,” Norem said, adding that the majority of her clients are women who want color and haircuts.
Over the years, she said, she has watched some of her younger clients grow. For some, she was the stylist who gave them their very first haircut, and they continue to visit her as seniors in high school. Some even visit when they return home from college, she said.
Currently, the salon is closed and does not offer curbside product pickup services, but Norem said, she is looking forward to seeing her customers when COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Tips for kids’ haircuts
“I want to start by saying if you cut kids’ hair at home, keep it as simple as possible. Do the least amount of cutting and wait until you can see your stylist,” Norem said.
Trims for boys
With boys’ cuts, Norem said, avoid layering, clipper cuts or fades. Fades are blended styles that often employ different lengths of hair to achieve the desired look, she said. The cut is complex, using a variety of clipper guards, and best left to the stylist, she added.
“What you can do is try to trim up around the ears and neckline using a tiny trimmer,” she said.
When trimming hair, Norem said, work with the exterior of the hair cut, cutting the sides and front, and in the back, only the bottom. Avoid going beyond that. Making cuts into the interior of the hairstyle can alter it in ways that will be hard to fix.
“You could really mess it up,” she said.
“While I don’t recommend clippers, if you must use clippers, start off with a No. 8 or 10 (guard). Cut the whole head. People should never start with a lower number guard because they might be surprised at just how short the hair will get,” Norem said.
When working with boys’ cuts, before cutting, wash the child’s hair and towel it dry, she said.
“It’s best to cut damp hair when working on boys, especially when trimming around the ears because dry cuts can become itchy,” Norem added.
To avoid cutting altogether, she said, boys can wear hats.
“It’s a great time to grow their hair out so they can transition to a new style if that was something they might like to do,” Norem said.
Trims for girls
For girls, she said, keep away from trying to layer the hair. Stay to the outside of the cut, along the bottom, and take small amounts away, about one-fourth to one-half inch from the bottom. Start in the back, and, using a small piece as a guide, make your first cut, and then cut in small sections.
When trimming the bottom, use a blunt cut, meaning trim straight across, and only trim the very bottom ends.
Clients who visit a salon regularly, about once a month, should not need more than one-half of an inch of new growth removed, Norem said.
If you are working on a girl, and are afraid of cutting too much, cut while the hair is dry, taking baby steps, and cutting as minimal an amount as possible, she said.
“If you think you are making a mistake, stop cutting, before you get too deep. If you make a mistake, don’t panic. The hairstylist can blend the hair when the salons open again. Hair grows back,” she said.
For girls’ bangs, Norem said, bring the bangs together like a small ponytail in the middle of the forehead, above the bridge of the nose.
“With girls’ styles, sometimes just trimming the bangs, so they are not in the eyes, is enough to clean up the style,” she said.
When trimming bangs, don’t look for a straight cut.
Instead, cut vertically, into the ponytail, taking small amounts, about one-sixteenth of an inch or a millimeter at a time. After making a few cuts, release the bangs to see how they fall.
“Pull them back together and work at taking off length, chipping small pieces off at a time. Keep the bangs flat against the head as you work,” Norem said. The bangs will have a wispy look rather than a straight line.
“Straight lines are very hard to cut. This approach will remove some length while leaving a more professional look,” Norem added.
She suggested avoiding cutting whenever possible, using instead styling techniques, like braids or ponytails, to help camouflage length.
“Pull the hair up into a messy bun,” Norem said, adding: “This is a great time for somebody who wants to grow bangs out.”
Tips for small children
When working with little kids under the age of 2, Norem said, try cutting in a high chair. Offer the child a snack or let them watch a video as a distraction. Little kids move quickly, she said, so stay alert and watch for sudden movements.
With preschool-aged children, she said, let them touch the scissor or clipper before doing any cutting so they see that they don’t need to be afraid.
Pretend to cut a Teddy bear or other toy’s hair so they can see what to expect.
Avoid the word “cut,” Norem said. Boys are more afraid of the process because the cutting is typically done so close to their heads. Say instead that you are going to fix their hair, she advised.
People should never attempt to cut their own hair, Norem said.
Those looking to stay updated about activities at the salon should visit its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Catwalk-Salon.
