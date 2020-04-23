Milton's Ashley Nelson of Century 21 Affiliated Milton has been selected to receive an award for efforts to reduce energy waste.
Focus on Energy, the statewide energy efficiency and renewable resources program, worked with its partner utilities across Wisconsin to choose 13 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award winners this year.
Nelson was among the first real estate professionals to become a Focus on Energy Ambassador in 2019 and educating her customers on energy efficiency is now a cornerstone of her business. She has even started giving her clients closing gifts that focus on energy efficiency. For one client, she paid to have all their can lighting upgraded to LEDs. In less than one year, Nelson has referred more than 30 homebuying clients to Focus on Energy and put more than $4,000 in heating and cooling tune-up vouchers in the hands of her clients. Nelson also practices what she preaches, completing energy efficiency upgrades at both her home and office.
“It was very competitive this year. The submissions we received from our field staff and partner utilities were among the best we’ve seen,” said Erinn Monroe-Nye, Focus on Energy Program Director. “This year’s winners represent the groups across Wisconsin making smart energy decisions that will bring lasting change to Wisconsin. They are lowering their energy costs while making the state’s economy more globally competitive.
“Focus on Energy provides a tremendous value to our state. It saves participating customers money on their energy bills, it saves costs for everyone by reducing power needs, and of note on Earth Day, it is an environmental win for Wisconsin because it reduces emissions,” said Tyler Huebner, Commissioner, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
Focus on Energy offers energy expertise and financial incentives to help Wisconsin homeowners, businesses and other groups invest in energy-efficient equipment and practices.
By getting in on energy efficiency, this year’s award winners not only see reduced energy consumption and cost savings – they also support technology innovation, job creation, lowered environmental impacts, increased competitiveness and reduced dependence on nonrenewable resources.
