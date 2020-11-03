The City of Milton Common Council approved Oct. 20 a 30-page document outlining goals and strategies for the city over the next five years.
The city’s 2020-2024 strategic plan’s mission is to “provide quality services to meet the needs of all community members and to cultivate a safe, diverse, and inclusive city in which people are proud to live.”
Overall stated goals for the next five years include:
- Affordable and financial stability: Improve the affordability of living in Milton while making informed short-term and long-term decisions to maintain the financial stability of the city of Milton.
- Safe, inclusive, welcoming community: Enhancing our reputation of being a safe community while improving our efforts to be include and welcoming to all community members.
- Diverse opportunities for fun and life-long learning: Continuously improve facilities and opportunities for recreation and life-long learning based on the needs and interests of our community members.
- High performing organization with professional staff: increase recruitment and retention efforts to ensure a professional workforce to provide high quality services to all community members.
- Environment for business success with thoughtful growth and development: maintain economic development efforts in current and future business parks and increase small business retention strategies while creating an environment where businesses can be successful.
Objectives outlined to meet stated goals, include:
Affordable and financial stability
- Becoming debt free on non-building and non-TID (tax incremental financing district) debt. Strategies and actions include utilizing the fund balance above 30% for capital needs and funding and unfunded liabilities, establishing sustainable funding sources for equipment and infrastructure replacement, and continuing to follow established debt management policy as approved by the council in 2018. Further objectives include becoming debt free for the sewer utility in 2022, debt free for general projects in 2026, and debt free for water utility in 2030.
- Increase planning efforts for future capital projects. Strategies include developing a capital improvement plan (CIP) to know and understand major future improvements and their financial impact and regularly review and update the document. Objectives include completing the CIP in 2020.
- Increase community engagement to improve understanding of the city’s finances. Strategies include developing a complete budget document with explanations, graphs, diagrams, charts and other understandable information. Objectives include completing a budget document for 2021 by the end of 2020.
- Explore and implement shared or consolidated services after thorough vetting process. Strategies include continued exploration of consolidation with Janesville for fire protection and emergency medical services. Objectives include completing in 2020 an analysis of options with the Joint Fire Commission to determine steps forward and between 2021 and 2024, implement the preferred option.
Safe, inclusive, welcoming community
• Develop annual diversity and including training for staff. Strategies include establishing dates for training, selecting topics to be covered, engage with speakers, provide employee opportunities to participate in the YWCA Racial Justice conference, and encourage employees to participate in community-organized discussion.
- Increase opportunities for conversations and training for the community. Strategies include engaging with potential facilitators for discussion and creating a schedule.
- Maintain Wisconsin law enforcement accreditation. Strategies include completing an on-site assessment. An assessment took place in October of 2020. A next assessment is scheduled for the fall of 2023.
- Increase emergency planning and response. Strategies include completing a revision of the city’s All Hazards Plan, conducting drills with city employees and cooperating with regional and intergovernmental groups.
- Increase engagement with the community. Strategies include conducting annual surveys, with draft surveys to be completed in March of 2021, made available to the public in April of 2021, and publishing results in June, 2021.
- Increase diversity and quality of housing. Strategies include increasing communication and engagement with Milton area landlords and developers, working with federal, state and regional organizations, and exploring opportunities to expand the Residential Exterior Improvement Grant program, with a potential expansion by February of 2021.
- Improving the local environment. Strategies include planting a variety of trees throughout the city annually.
- Increase accessibility for all levels of abilities. Strategies include evaluating services and developing plans to ensure accessibility for all community members, including encouraging accessibility of business research and exploring a grant program for exterior improvements utilizing tax incremental financing funds.
- Collaborate with nonprofits to enhance quality of life. Strategies include promoting volunteer opportunities and the potential for skill development for careers, and other tools to connect nonprofits with volunteers
- Support veterans and other individuals completing major life transitions. Strategies include developing an awareness campaign to connect and direct individuals to identified sources.
- Respond to emerging and ongoing safety issues. Strategies include coordinating efforts with regional nonprofit groups and other government partners such as Milton Area Youth Center, Milton Youth Coalition and the Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.
Diverse opportunities for fun and life long learning
- Complete and use the 2020-2024 Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP).
- Increase life-long learning. Strategies include additional programming at the Milton Public Library, Crossridge Park and Tower Hill Park prairies, promoting opportunities for art, music and theater, and collaborating with area educational institutions.
- Improve biking and walking opportunities. Strategies include bike path improvements along N. Janesville Street and adding benches throughout the city.
- Increase awareness of Milton’s history. Strategies include adding interpretive signage within key locations in the community.
- Maintaining partnerships with the Ice Age Trail Alliance and improve trail systems in the city. Strategies include adding fun and informative signage and promoting awareness of the Ice Age Trail.
- Improving Milton East Cemetery. Strategies include enhancing the appearance of the cemetery entrance, assist with cleaning and grave repair as practical, and creating a number system to identify those buried in the cemetery.
High performing organization
Maintain a low turnover rate of less than 5% annually. Strategies include increasing employee engagement, improving retention efforts, creating a performance review system, creating formal professional development plans, ensuring competitive compensation, reviewing benefits, and others.
• Improve recruitment. Strategies include analyzing recruitment plans for improvement and additional sources to market open positions, among others.
- Understand skills and abilities available among current staff. Strategies include reviewing and updating job descriptions at least every three years.
- Foster and environment with safety at work as a primary focus. Strategies include developing a comprehensive safety manual for all departments and related training programs.
Other objectives include reviewing employee policies, increasing engagement with prospective alderpersons, and developing programming with the high school to make students aware of potential volunteer opportunities or elected positions.
Environment for business success
- Increase tourism efforts. Strategies include continuing partnerships with the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as other entities in the region and state.
- Encourage ongoing reuse, restoration and beautification of historic buildings. Strategies include utilizing tools from the economic development toolbox and providing educational opportunities to those interested in historic preservation.
- Ensure TIDs are not highly leveraged. Strategies include ensuring that any debt or risk for a project would have a “backup” funding source so as not to put the burden on the general tax levy.
- Promote opportunities for small business assistance. Strategies include promoting the Small Business Development Loan Program and the Facade Grant program, both available through the city of Milton.
- Reduce barriers for business and residential development. Strategies include reviewing ordinances for potential barriers and to ensure consistency with other regional communities and current development practices.
- Continue to build and maintain infrastructure. Strategies include monitoring the needs of the city and updating the CIP.
- Identify and secure land in the Crossroads Business Park and other strategic locations. Strategies include leveraging strategic relationships and increasing partnerships with state and regional entities.
