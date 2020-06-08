The construction of the Milton High School Pool is on schedule, according to Stephen Schantz, the Director of Buildings and Grounds at the School District of Milton.
The construction process for the new pool started approximately one month ago with the clearing of the site. Footings and foundation are the next step for the new pool, which will be located east of the existing auditorium.
The shell of the pool, which is going to be made out of precast panels, is expected to be completed sometime in mid July.
With students at home due to the coronavirus the last few months, the start of construction has gone smoothly, according to Schantz.
“It’s been a tremendous benefit to not have the kids there,” Schantz said. “We had a plan in place to be able to do this throughout school being in session. But not having to coexist has been able to expedite the process.”
Despite the smooth start, Schantz said the pool is still hoping to finish on its original targeted-finish date in April of 2021. The current pool will be infilled in March of 2021, leaving Milton with a one-month gap of no pool. The timing will not affect any swim seasons, which take place in the fall and winter.
The new competition pool will have more deck space for participants and more seating for spectators. Renovations were done on the Milton High School Pool in August of last year to help with safety standards.
The construction of the gymnasium expansion is also currently being worked on, which is directly to the east of gym two. That is getting prepared for footings and foundations. It has a similar construction schedule as the pool, hoping to be done in April of 2021.
The weight room will also be expanded, almost doubling the size of the current weight room.
