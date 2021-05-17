“Trauma is not a weakness or moral issue. It’s a psychological response...Suffering happens alone, healing happens together.”
Tim Perry of CrossRoads Counseling Center in Janesville was the keynote speaker at the Rock County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on May 11 at Courthouse Park in Janesville.
The purpose of the ceremony was to recognize the sacrifice and service of law enforcement officers in Rock County.
The event paid special tribute to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Among the officers honored were Milton Police Department Lt. John Conger, 43, who died by suicide October 20, 2013. Conger had been a member of the Milton Police Department since May 1, 1992, and was an administrative lieutenant for the department since 2009, along with serving as the department’s public information officer. He helped form the Milton Youth Coalition and coordinated the “lunch with a cop” program, where he promoted “living the Milton way” and being safe at school and in the community. He educated about the dangers of drunk driving, heroin use, internet safety and safe disposal of unused prescription medications in the Drug Prescription Drop Box. According to his obituary, he was most proud of work he had been doing to prevent bullying.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said the memorial ceremony is “one of our most solemn and sacred events where we will honor the memory of law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving our community.”
“These noble souls and their families have endured so much pain and hardship for all of us and I appreciate everyone putting their busy lives on hold for a few moments to ensure that their sacrifices will always be remembered,” Knudson said.
On a national level, National Police Week occurs every May, and in 2021 was commemorated with virtual events last week. In-person events in Washington, D.C., are planned for Oct. 13-17.
Last year was an horrific year for law enforcement, said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto prior to the release of the annual law enforcement fatalities report in January.
“America’s law enforcement officers were confronted with the pandemic, protests and defund-police movements, which made it not only one of the most challenging years in recent memory but one of the deadliest,” Ferranto said in a statement. “The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic has accounted for more officer line-of-duty deaths than firearms or traffic fatalities combined. We have also determined that the total number of fatalities will be the largest since the terrorist attacks in 2001. Unfortunately, as the pandemic rages on and new COVID-related fatalities cases are confirmed by our COVID-19 Task Force, the final total number of officer line-of-duty deaths may be the largest in nearly half a century.”
Law Enforcement Facts from the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund show:
Since the first recorded police death in 1786, there have been more than 22,000 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Currently, there are 22,611 names engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
A total of 1,763 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of 176 per year. There were 306 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2020.
The theme for National Police Week in 2021 was “Respect. Honor. Remember.” As Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt five years ago, don’t wait for a tragedy to pay tribute to professionals who are willing to sacrifice everything for the good of the communities they serve.
There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the United States, which the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says is the highest figure ever.
Respect, honor and remember these officers today.
Austin Montgomery of the Beloit Daily News attended the ceremony and contributed to this report.