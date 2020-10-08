Operation Make America Great Again!

The Operation Make America Great Again! website says: “Join Eric Trump for a Make America Great Again! event in Milton.” The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at Diamond Assets, 1850 Putman Parkway. Doors open at 2 p.m.

The website events.donaldjtrump.com says people can register for up to two tickets per mobile number per event and tickets are first come, first serve. According to the website, a text will be sent and people will not be registered until they then confirm their tickets.

Before coming to Milton, Eric Trump is scheduled to appear in Menomonee Falls at 12:30 p.m.

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization.

A week ago Thursday it appeared President Donald Trump was going to make a campaign stop in Janesville (on Oct. 3). He then tested positive for COVID-19.

