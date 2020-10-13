Ashley Nelson joined the FOCUS ON ENERGYAmbassador Program in 2019 as one of the first real estate professionals to participate, looking to educate her customers on energy efficiency and other energy-saving benefits. Now, Focus on Energy and partnering utility Alliant Energy are honoring her for incorporating energy efficiency as an integral part of her client services.
Ashley Nelson works in the Milton office for Century 21 Affiliated, a real estate company and Focus on Energy Trade Ally contractor, which she has turned into a full-service company by guiding her clients through the homebuying process from beginning to end. Her dedication to energy efficiency over the past year earned her a 2020 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award, intended to honor Focus on Energy customers who demonstrate a commitment to leading in energy efficiency.
In less than one year as a Focus on Energy Ambassador, Nelson has referred over 30 homebuyers to participate in Focus on Energy’s programs and distributed more than $4,000 in heating and cooling tune-up vouchers to her clients. Realtors who participate in the Ambassador Program receive $125 vouchers which they can provide to their customers for discounted rates on HVAC tune-ups through Focus on Energy.
Nelson has made a point to incorporate energy efficiency in both her business and personal endeavors. She ordered a free energy-saving pack from Focus on Energy to implement energy-efficient LED lighting into her home and worked with a Trade Ally contractor to upgrade her home’s and business’ insulation and air sealing.
These improvements helped Nelson realize the immediate impact of simple, energy-efficient home improvements, and she has extended these benefits into her business to guarantee her clients are comfortable and happy in their new homes – all while reducing energy use and saving money.
“As a business partner, I couldn’t be more impressed with Ashley’s work ethics and people skills,” said Cindy Wright from Century 21 Affiliated. “Her knowledge and willingness to assist clients by providing resources to create a more energy-efficient home is helpful. As a Focus on Energy ambassador, it has helped many clients.”
When giving client tours, Nelson takes every opportunity to discuss the important role energy efficiency plays in home comfort, energy and money savings, and supporting Wisconsin’s energy independence. She also ensures they are fully aware of the offerings available through Focus on Energy and how to take advantage of every opportunity to improve their homes through energy efficiency.
Nelson’s efforts to save energy and money for her clients have helped her build a strong client base and rewarding business model. From paying for LED lighting upgrades throughout one client’s home to integrating sustainable practices within her personal and professional activities, Nelson continues to demonstrate her ongoing commitment to helping her clients get the most out of energy efficiency and supporting a greener Wisconsin.
Focus on Energy is working with utility companies across the state throughout September and October to present Energy Efficiency Excellence Awards to 14 outstanding businesses.
Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s energy efficiency and renewable resources program, partners with 107 utilities across the state to offer energy expertise and financial incentives to residents and businesses that choose to reduce energy waste. A third-party evaluation last year revealed Wisconsin runs the most cost-effective energy efficiency programs in the nation, in terms of energy savings per dollar spent. A separate evaluation released this year found every $1 invested in Focus on Energy generates $4.80 in benefits for Wisconsin, including economic benefits, reduced energy costs and reduced pollution.
About Focus on Energy
Focus on Energy is Wisconsin utilities' statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program funded by the state's investor-owned energy utilities and participating municipal and electric cooperative utilities. Focus on Energy works with eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses to install cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Focus on Energy information, resources and financial incentives help to implement projects that otherwise would not be completed. Its efforts help Wisconsin residents and businesses manage rising energy costs, promote in-state economic development, protect our environment and control Wisconsin's growing demand for electricity and natural gas. For more information call 800.762.7077 or visit www.focusonenergy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.