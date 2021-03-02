A bill allowing the Wisconsin State Public Defender's Office to exceed the 10% cap for merit raises for the remainder of the fiscal year was signed into law Monday by Gov. Tony Evers.
A news release from Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who authored the bill with Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, said the law will help close the gap that was created between the state’s public defenders and the assistant district attorneys. According to the news release, the long-standing practice of linking the pay progression funding for assistant district attorneys to the level of pay progression funding for state public defenders did not continue in the 2019-2021 budget process.
A news release from Evers said SB 62, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 7, will allow the State Public Defender's Office to utilize savings over the past year due to staff turnover to provide an overdue pay progression increase to staff to help retain and recruit talented staff, while ensuring competitive salaries compared to their prosecutor counterparts.
According to the State Public Defender, since March 2020, the Wisconsin State Public Defender's Office lost 78 staff members, many who left seeking better pay.
The governor’s 2021-23 budget builds on SB 62 by ensuring the pay progression will continue in each year of the biennium.
