So 2020 has certainly given us a run for our money – and it’s not over yet. As we head into Thanksgiving week, it’s time for me to reflect on the things I am thankful for as your chief of police.
From a policing perspective, the City of Milton has done a very good job managing in the midst of a global pandemic. We have had our share of positive COVID-19 cases and will continue to have more. Some of those cases have had tragic outcomes, and we join friends and family in expressing our deepest sympathy. Fortunately, the police department has not had to manage the pandemic-related incidents experienced by other jurisdictions. We haven’t needed to make any arrests for fights about mask wearing or social distancing. We haven’t needed to investigate businesses who weren’t following earlier lockdown mandates. And while COVID-19 has touched our department, it hasn’t resulted in a sweeping infection rate that decimates our staffing and puts public safety at risk. There are stories from all over the country that tell a different tale. I’m thankful for avoiding those outcomes.
I’m thankful for an uneventful general election. Leading up to Election Day, there was plenty of news regarding Election Day safety. Some of the pre-election training I participated in talked about voter intimidation by armed groups, disturbances between voters in the polling place, and managing conflict between poll workers and observers. I was watchful of the process in City Hall all day, ready to help. Each time I checked in, including when I voted myself, I saw the process work exactly as it should. I saw our wonderful election volunteers doing all they could to stay safe while managing a huge election turnout. Lines were certainly long at times, but folks did great with distancing and mask requirements. It’s statistically guaranteed that voters were standing near and chatting with people who voted differently than them. However, there was no vitriol or hatred, just people stepping up to do their civic duty. Each time I checked in, all I saw was friendliness and respect. As Brene Brown has said, it’s hard to hate up close. And there wasn’t a single incident of intimidation or conflict at all that day.
Finally, I’m grateful for perspective in this unprecedented year. Our nation is certainly divided on a number of social and political fronts right now. Tensions remain high, and will continue to be moving forward. We’ll continue to read in the news and on social media about how bad things are and how bad things will be. However, perspective teaches you that things are never quite as good or quite as bad as the internet likes to convince you. No matter what, we remain a community of neighbors, co-workers, friends and acquaintances who take care of one another as best as we know how. Our branches of government continue to work, the city continues to function, and the residents of this city can be assured that we are here to help in every way we can to keep people safe.
Finally, I’m also thankful for a robust list of things to be thankful for. However, I’m out of space. As we begin the holiday season, continue to give each other grace, no matter what side of an issue we’re on. It’s been really, really hard this year. There are things you can still be thankful for, though. Take some time to think through your own list as you enjoy this Thanksgiving week.
