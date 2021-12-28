Campion leads Milton to win at New Berlin West Holiday Classic tournament Milton Courier staff Dec 28, 2021 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Allis Central had no answer for Jack Campion at the New Berlin West Viking Holiday Classic basketball tournament Tuesday.The Milton High senior standout scored 33 points to lead the Red Hawks to a 75-66 win.Campion had 17 points in the first half as Milton (7-2) built a 38-31 halftime lead.Three other players scored in double figures for the Red Hawks. Brogan McIntyre had 16 points, while Tommy Widner added 13 and Matthew Kirk 11.Milton starts the new year off with a nonconference game at Middleton on January 4.MILTON 75, WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 66Milton (75)--Campion 11-9-33; McIntyre 7-1-16; Kirk 4-2-11; Widner 5-0-13; Ratzburg 1-0-2. Totals: 29-12-75Central (66)--Tolefree 13-2-28; Davis 3-2-8; Pritzl 6-4-17; Gillie 0-1-1; Safedis 2-0-5; Jones 1-0-2; Nunn 1-0-3; Glave 1-0-2. Totals: 27-9-66Halftime--Milton 38, Central 31. Three-point goals--Milton 7 (Widner 3, Campion 2, Kirk, McIntyre), Central 3 (Nunn, Pritzl, Safedis). Free throws missed--Milton 8, Central 16. Total fouls--Milton 22, Central 21. Fouled out--Kirk, Pritzl, Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milton Boys Basketball Jack Campion Recommended for you Trending Now Possible designs for a new $4.4 million Milton fire station heard Milton hands Stoughton rare Badger East Conference dual meet loss Ask Grandma: Grief doesn’t take a holiday Milton races past Parker in girls nonconference basketball Campion breaks Milton's career scoring record Latest e-Edition Milton Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin