West Allis Central had no answer for Jack Campion at the New Berlin West Viking Holiday Classic basketball tournament Tuesday.

The Milton High senior standout scored 33 points to lead the Red Hawks to a 75-66 win.

Campion had 17 points in the first half as Milton (7-2) built a 38-31 halftime lead.

Three other players scored in double figures for the Red Hawks. Brogan McIntyre had 16 points, while Tommy Widner added 13 and Matthew Kirk 11.

Milton starts the new year off with a nonconference game at Middleton on January 4.

MILTON 75, WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 66

Milton (75)--Campion 11-9-33; McIntyre 7-1-16; Kirk 4-2-11; Widner 5-0-13; Ratzburg 1-0-2. Totals: 29-12-75

Central (66)--Tolefree 13-2-28; Davis 3-2-8; Pritzl 6-4-17; Gillie 0-1-1; Safedis 2-0-5; Jones 1-0-2; Nunn 1-0-3; Glave 1-0-2. Totals: 27-9-66

Halftime--Milton 38, Central 31. Three-point goals--Milton 7 (Widner 3, Campion 2, Kirk, McIntyre), Central 3 (Nunn, Pritzl, Safedis). Free throws missed--Milton 8, Central 16. Total fouls--Milton 22, Central 21. Fouled out--Kirk, Pritzl, Davis

