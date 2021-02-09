Ice Cold Fireworks, a pyromusical (fireworks display choreographed to music), is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 – on Lake Koshkonong.
The free event is being organized by Edgerton resident and Desert Storm veteran Chad Green, founder of boomfests.com, and Spectrum Pyrotechnics Inc. of Reeseville.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Green. He encourages people to leave their problems at home and have some good wholesome fun.
Parking will be available at Royce Dallman Park, 11500 N. Charley Bluff Road, in the town of Milton. Green encourages people to carpool and snowmobilers are welcome. Fireworks are scheduled to start about 6 p.m., but Green advises people to be there before dark.
Before the fireworks, grilled brats and hot apple cider will be available for a $5 donation starting at 5 p.m., and people interested in making donations are encouraged to have cash on hand.
