With Rock County COVID-19 numbers staying fairly steady, Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman said the school year will start next week, as planned, with the Milton Forward.
Students in grades 4K-6 will be going to school virtually or in person, and students in grades 7-12 will be going to school virtually every other day or going to school virtually entirely.
While the numbers of students choosing virtual learning continues to fluctuate, the number of students learing virtually per teacher are higher than what some school board members would like to see.
A rough estimate from the school district on Monday showed 59 kindergarten students per teacher, 50 first-graders per teacher, 63 second-graders per teacher and 82 third-graders per teacher.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Dahman said the number fluctuates as new students enroll in the district and as families change their minds about virtual learning.
“In general, we have one teacher at each grade level that’s assigned to the virtual students,” he said. “They are the person that’s in charge. There are others who will be assisting with that virtual instruction. Specials (teachers who specialize in one subject), library media specialists will be able to help with that.”
Milton West Elementary Principal Marcia Schwengels said, “With kindergarten through third grade, there is one main teacher.”
In addition to the main teachers, six other teachers and paraprofessionals are on the virtual instruction team, she said.
Schwengels said that was determined based on availability and very creative staffing.
School board member and retired teacher Shelly Crull-Hanke said she had thought each of the four elementary school buildings would have one teacher per grade.
As the number of students choosing in-person came in, Milton East Principal Jen Cramer said, “We had to make sure that our cohorts (small groups) stayed in that 13-15 (student) range.”
“At first we were planning to have one for each grade level at all K-3 buildings,” she said.
Then, she said they learned that about 20% of students expressed interest in virtual learning.
Cramer said, “We didn’t know how to support that at each building without adding more FTE (number of hours worked by employees).”
School board member and retired teacher Mike Hoffman said, “I guess I’m just – irritated.”
He said if he had been told the number would be over 50, “that wouldn’t have been OK with me.”
He said that cannot be best practice.
Schwengels said students will be working in small groups and that is best practice.
Dahman said “We decided we would start the school year, monitor how it’s going with the different groups (on site and virtual).”
Students can change at the end of the first week, he said, “There still may be some flux there.”
If the numbers change or if what the district is asking teachers to do isn’t manageable and the county will likely be in Phase 2 for a significant time, he said a proposal to add staff can be brought to the board.
